WWE superstar AJ Styles was one of the many guests on today’s edition of Talking Smack, where the Phenomenal One confronted Paul Heyman and warned him that he would potentially challenge Roman Reigns if he managed to win the Royal Rumble.

Let’s just say I choose to go after the Universal championship, and I beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and he’s no longer sitting at the head of the table. He’s no longer the alpha. What that means, ultimately, is that you would be out of a job. And nothing would make me happier then to see you out of a job.

This was Styles first on-screen pairing with Heyman after he requested to be moved to Monday Night Raw out of anger that his friends, The Good Brothers, were released by WWE, something that Heyman assured Styles would not happen. You can watch this confrontation on the free version of the WWE Network.

