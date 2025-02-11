– WWE released a pair of digital exclusive backstage segments after this week’s episode of Raw on Netflix at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. In the first one, country music star HARDY, who was in attendance and featured in a cameo appearance on the broadcast, met up with AJ Styles backstage.

– In the second post-Raw digital exclusive segment, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is interviewed backstage about the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 premium live event this Saturday night, where she faces Bayley and Giulia in triple-threat action with the WWE NXT Women’s Championship on-the-line. While talking about the big weekend ahead, she is confronted by Raquel Rodriguez, who makes it clear she is going to be no match for her when they square off in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier on next week’s WWE Raw.

– “YEET”-mania continues as WWE travels the road to WrestleMania 41. As noted, on WWE Raw this week, “Main Event” Jey Uso officially announced that he will be challenging GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in one of the main events of the two-night premium live event this April at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. As of this writing, the video of the segment featuring the announcement from the 2/10 Raw on WWE’s official X account has drawn over 1.6 million views. An additional 400,000-plus views have been logged for the segment on WWE’s official YouTube channel, marking over two million views in under 12 hours on those two platforms alone.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: 2025 Royal Rumble Winner Jey Uso just picked the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, as his #WrestleMania opponent! 👏👏👏#WWERaw #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/5dXfYsbILA — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2025

– WWE began teasing a potential new member for The Judgment Day during the February 10 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. During the show, Dominik Mysterio pointed out to Finn Balor that they have been short-handed ever since JD McDonagh went down with an injury. Balor quickly shot the idea down, only for Liv Morgan to jump into the conversation and support Dom’s suggestion. Ultimately, Balor rejected the idea, however there appears to be a new addition on the way.