“The Phenomenal One” picked up a big win this weekend.

AJ Styles competed as scheduled at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on Saturday morning in Japan.

The WWE Superstar defeated Japanese legend Naomichi Marufuji at the NOAH Destination 2024 show on July 13 at the Budokan Hall.

In a match that went over 25 minutes, Styles would come out victorious after connecting with his Styles Clash finisher on Marufuji for the pinfall.

Following the match, Styles and Marufuji shared a moment of mutual respect in the ring in front of the respectful Japanese crowd.