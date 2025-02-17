– AJ Styles came to the defense of Road Dogg Brian James on social media on Sunday evening. “The Phenomenal One” responded to comments from a fan about Road Dogg being named new co-lead writer for WWE SmackDown.

“Before judging this guy from his past performance as the head writer,” Styles began. “Just know that there was a man who picked it apart to the point that it was no longer his ideas anymore.”

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media after WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 to comment on NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer being confronted by Jordynne Grace at the end of the show. The WWE Chief Content Officer referred to this moment as “another paradigm shift for this incredible division.”

Another paradigm shift for this incredible division. #VengeanceDay https://t.co/UW5D1EiUtz — Triple H (@TripleH) February 16, 2025

– Jordynne Grace also responded to the segment on X, simply writing, “My Turn.” As noted, “The Juggernaut” has been announced for this coming Tuesday night’s post-Vengeance Day 2025 episode of NXT on CW.

– Ahead of WrestleMania 41 this April in Las Vegas, NV., WWE has decided to look back at 41 “must-see WrestleMania challenges” from the past as part of a special new installment of the “WWE Playlist” digital series.