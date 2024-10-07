Apparently AJ Styles really was injured in his return match on WWE SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that “The Phenomenal One” did, in fact, suffer a legitimate injury during his comeback match with WWE at the SmackDown episode that took place this past Friday night in Nashville, TN.

“The AJ Styles injury on Friday was legit and not part of a storyline,” Meltzer wrote. “He’s getting an MRI to assess the severity of it.”

Styles responded to Jackie Redmond’s post on X updating fans on his status after Friday’s show.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” Styles wrote. “I’ll keep you updated.”