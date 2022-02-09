AJ Styles made an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Being a babyface again:

“Absolutely [I’m enjoying being a babyface again]. It had been a while since I feel like I’ve been a heel and I thought, ‘Ah, it’s time for a change. I’m ready to move on’ and in my heart, as Allen Jones, I love kids, I love to make them smile, being able to do that as AJ Styles is a blessing.”

Working with Omos:

“I remember them [WWE] asking me about it [working with Omos] and I was excited about the opportunity. I thought it’d be fun, and it was. It was fun. I enjoy helping him get to the next level and being able to help him learn as quick as he can.”

