AJ Styles recently appeared on WWE’s After The Bell podcast.

During it, he spoke about Samoa Joe returning to WWE NXT after being released in order to be William Regal’s enforcer.

“There are so many things about [Samoa] Joe that are great. This guy always finds a way to do what he does best. In my personal opinion, he’s one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen. You have no idea how awesome he is. If you only knew how great he was with his kicks and punches and everything he does, it’s just brilliant. And then, he goes and commentates and he’s one of the best there too. I’m like you gotta be kidding me. He’s always so good at everything he does, I have no doubt, he’ll be the best wherever he goes and whatever he does….I feel like I’m looking in the mirror when I talk to Joe. He and I, we’ve been best friends forever, so nobody better to mentor than Samoa Joe.”