WWE superstar and former world champion AJ Styles recently spoke with Fightful about the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game release, and how the Phenomenal One didn’t have a lot of say about his character model that will be featured in the game. He also discusses his favorite wrestling video games of all time, which is topped off by Virtual Pro Wrestling 2. Highlights are below.

Whether he had any input on his character model in WWE 2K22:

Pretty much zero. They go, ‘Hey, can you stand there and let us scan you?’ ‘Yep.’ That’s about it. Well, the thing is they already have the way that they’re gonna do it. They know exactly what they want. The fans, they want a certain kind of game that’s built like that. Hey, all the power to you. I’m a big fan of No Mercy on the Nintendo 64. That’s where I stand.

Some other wrestling video games that he loves: