AJ Styles doesn’t see a return to the TNA Wrestling ring before he retires next year.

During a recent appearance on the No Contest Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview.

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles explained why he doesn’t see a TNA return before his 2026 retirement, what he wants to see more of from the industry and why he’s glad to see chair shots being phased out over the years.

On a potential return to TNA one more time for a dream match against Mike Santana: “I was hoping that this would happen. I really was, but then I realized it probably never could, as far as WWE letting me do that. And I’ll tell you why — it’s because as soon as I open those gates for the main roster talent, now everybody’s going to want to do it. So I don’t know, I don’t know if it’s going to happen, if I’m being honest, but I would like to. Don’t get me wrong. What a moment it was when I was able to go back [for an appearance at Slammiversary]. But, yeah, I just don’t see that match — I don’t see a match happening as of right now.”

On NXT being the main partner with TNA: “It’s NXT that’s got the partnership, not the main roster talent. And listen, I wish I could do it. I think I should be the only guy to do it, but that’s being very selfish. So we’ll see what happens in the future. I don’t know necessarily, but we’ll find out together.”

On wanting to see the industry return to a “less is more” type of approach: “I can tell you the one thing that’s missing, and I still, to this day, I will go over my buddy’s house, before we work out, and we will watch old-school wrestling, it’s what we do. That’s kind of our thing. And the one thing that I think is missing the most is selling. The way they used to sell back in the day, man, they really made you believe that this hurt, you know, that this guy’s in pain. And I just feel like we’ve gotten away from that, and I’m just as guilty as anybody. But if we could take it back and make [a] less is more kind of thing happen, I think that would be best for everybody.”

On being glad that chair shots are being phased out: “You know what? After taking them for so many years, I’m glad chair shots are gone. I mean, you tried to find ways of making them hurt less by like jumping into it when he’s throwing it, you’re kind of putting your head into it so he doesn’t get a full swing. But at the end of the day, it never feels good. And I’d love to tell you that chairs to the back feel good, but they don’t. Kurt Angle almost knocked my soul out of my body. I mean, there’s been some hits from a chair shot. They’re pretty strong — some guys swing ’em. And you got to. You got to.”

