AJ Styles doesn’t expect Kenny Omega to ever leave AEW for WWE.

Speaking on the Phenomenally Retro Podcast (see video below), WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles shared his thoughts on Kenny Omega’s future, explaining why he doesn’t believe the reigning AEW World Champion will ever make the jump to WWE.

Styles pointed to Omega’s deep investment in AEW, noting that his role behind the scenes and the work he’s put into helping build the company make it difficult to envision him leaving.

“Why? Why would you? I mean, he’s on the board when it comes to AEW. He’s put his heart and soul, it’s like me. Would we ever see AJ Styles in AEW? Why? I like the company that I work for despite what everybody else thinks. I’m not ‘Oh, there’s a company stooge.’ Dude, my job is to do the best for the company that I’m working for no matter which company I work for. My job is to do the best for it. And I’m going to do that. That’s just who I am. So I’m going to, again, I’ve said this before, it’s not me protecting WWE. It’s me protecting the people that work for WWE, my peers, and the guys that I care about, the women that I care about that are there.”

Styles continued by explaining that while he’ll defend WWE because of the people he works with, he also has no interest in criticizing AEW, saying he respects the effort wrestlers in both companies put into their craft.

“So, I’m going to, I will defend them because I know they’re busting their tails to put on a great show. And I’m not going to bash AEW because those guys are doing the exact same thing. They think they’re, you know, whatever they’re doing and trying to be different and all these things. I get it. I’ve been there. So, I’m not going to do that.”

Styles also weighed in on Omega’s upcoming AEW World Championship defense against Will Ospreay at All In on August 30, predicting the hometown crowd at Wembley Stadium will overwhelmingly be behind Ospreay.

“Kenny certainly won’t be the babyface when it comes to Will (Ospreay). Will’s from England. Wembley is there and so I can’t imagine that they’ll be pulling for Kenny and maybe they will because they, everybody loves Kenny. But regardless, it’s an intriguing match that a lot of people are going to want to see.”