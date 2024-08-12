An update on AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One was initially set to appear at Friday’s Smackdown taping, but he ended up not attending. According to PW Insider, the former world champion is still expected to re-enter WWE storylines ahead of the 8/31 Bash in Berlin premium live event. However, once creative plans for Friday’s show were finalized, it was decided that this wasn’t the ideal time for Styles to return. This decision was finalized sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. The report adds that he’ll be back soon.

Styles last wrestled against Cody Rhodes at the WWE Clash at the Castle event, where he came up short in his attempt for the Undisputed Universal Championship.