AJ Styles recently shared his thoughts on how wrestlers should approach pitching ideas to creative teams and why simply bringing a problem isn’t enough.

While speaking on the Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles explained that talent should come prepared with more than just complaints about what isn’t working.

“If you’re going to go in there with an idea, don’t just tell them what’s wrong. Have a solution. Have something to bring to the table. Don’t just say, ‘I don’t like this.’ Give them something else to work with.”

Styles said performers should understand that creative teams are managing storylines involving many different people at the same time.

“You’ve got to remember they’ve got a lot going on. They’re not just worried about you. They’re worried about everybody else too. So if you’re going to pitch something, make sure it’s something that can actually work.”

The former WWE Champion noted that wrestlers should be willing to contribute ideas while also understanding that not every suggestion will be used.

“Sometimes they’re going to like it. Sometimes they’re not. That’s just part of it. You can’t take it personal every time somebody doesn’t use your idea.”

Styles also emphasized the importance of confidence when presenting an idea.

“If you believe in it, then explain why you believe in it. Tell them why it works. Tell them why it makes sense. If you’re passionate about it, let them know.”

According to Styles, the best pitches are often the ones that help everyone involved rather than focusing on a single performer.

“You want something that’s going to help the story. You want something that’s going to help everybody involved. That’s when you’ve really got something.”

Styles concluded by reiterating that wrestlers should always be thinking creatively and looking for ways to improve what they’re doing.

“Don’t be afraid to come up with ideas.”

“Don’t be afraid to speak up.”

“Just make sure when you do, you’ve got something to offer.”

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