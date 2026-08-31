Avery Styles is taking another significant step in his young wrestling career.

TNA Wrestling announced at Lockdown 2026 that Styles has officially signed with the promotion, bringing the son of AJ Styles to the company where his father became one of its biggest stars.

Speaking on his podcast (see video below), AJ discussed what the opportunity could mean for Avery’s development. While Avery will continue working independent dates, AJ believes TNA will provide him with valuable experience performing on television and learning the timing that comes with it.

“He’s going to do independents, and he’s definitely doing TNA,” AJ Styles said. “TNA gets him the reps that he needs on television. You need these reps on television because you have to hit times. You have a certain time limit to hit these things before the commercial break and then you have a certain time after you come back that you’ve got to hit…”

AJ stressed the importance of learning that side of the business.

“I’m a stickler of, ‘Hit your time. You’re a professional. Do your job.’ So being at TNA will help him hit his times.”

Still a teenager, Avery is only a few months into his professional wrestling career. His arrival comes during the same year that his father retired from in-ring competition, although AJ has left the door open to potentially returning for one more match and teaming with his children. AJ now works behind the scenes with WWE and NXT.

Avery’s early run has already generated some discussion regarding the traditional idea of paying dues in wrestling. GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale has praised Avery’s talent while expressing confidence that the young wrestler will learn from any mistakes as he gains experience.

Along with his TNA commitments, Avery is scheduled to remain active on the independent scene, including an appearance at Wrestling Revolver’s Jerry Lynn Invitational in October.