AJ Styles recently discussed the significance of holding a world championship and explained why title reigns have always represented trust from management more than personal validation.

While speaking on the Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles reflected on what it means when a company chooses someone to carry its top title.

“When I’m working for a company and they decide to put their title on me, that’s of course them saying, ‘Hey man, you could put butts in seats. That’s why we’re putting this on you.'”

Styles said being selected as champion is an acknowledgment that the company believes in you.

“It’s like you’ve accomplished something knowing that they trust you enough to be able to be their world champion.”

“And that makes you feel like you’ve accomplished something.”

“Everything that you went for was for this moment.”

Styles noted that the feeling remains the same regardless of the promotion.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re at.”

“I’ve always thought the championships were a great thing to have.”

Although he values championships, Styles explained that title belts are not what define his career.

“Does it define me?”

“It doesn’t.”

“But the fact that someone says that I am good enough to put butts in seats, that’s always a big deal to me.”

Styles reiterated that the trust behind a championship reign is ultimately what matters most.

“That’s why we’re putting this on you.”

“You could put butts in seats.”

“That’s always meant a lot to me.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit and link to the original source with a h/t and link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.