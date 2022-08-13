WWE superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Triple H being in charge of the company’s creative and how he feels about the retirement of Vince McMahon. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he is optimistic about Triple H being in charge following Vince McMahon’s retirement:

“Well, you know, it’s only been, what, two, three weeks? So I haven’t really had that opportunity to read really, you know, sit down with him and chat with [Triple H], because he’s, I mean — at this point, you’re just so busy in that position, and it’s hard to find the time. It’s different for sure because it’s not Vince. I had a great relationship with Vince. It’s not bad or anything. I’m very optimistic about how everything is going. It’s just different. I never thought there’d be a time where I wouldn’t work for Vince, and so I’m just getting used to it just like everyone else. Again, it’s not a bad thing. It’s probably a great thing. It’s just different.”

Reveals the chat he had with Triple H after his promotion:

“We had a chat and everything was understood, you know, who was in charge and whatnot. Everybody is well respected in that position. So it’s, I don’t think anybody’s worried. In fact, I think, there’s a lot of people excited, and there’s been a lot of exciting things that have happened these past weeks. So I think it’s a great thing. Just, again, when you report to someone, and that one person that you had been getting your answers from, the one person that mattered, is not there anymore. It’s different, and you’re not sure how to approach some stuff, because you don’t want to overwhelm — I don’t want to overwhelm Triple H by asking him simple little questions that I can take care of myself. You know, I tried to with Vince, I didn’t try to overwhelm them with simple little things. But if I needed a definite answer, I knew who to go to. Now, it’s just finding time to be able to ask Triple H those same kinds of questions. Nothing major, hopefully, but just specifics of what needs to happen.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)