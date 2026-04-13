AJ Styles has had some memorable moments and opponents on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The most memorable?

Shane McMahon.

As the road to this year’s WrestleMania 42 two-night event draws closer, “The Phenomenal One” spoke about his own past experiences at the legendary show, naming Shane McMahon as his best ever match.

“The best WrestleMania match that I had was against Shane McMahon,” he said. “It was.”

Styles continued, “You have Shane, who is a perfectionist; he wants it perfect. I get that. We just so happened to place things where they should and the storyline we had going into it made it a perfect match.”