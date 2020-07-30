AJ Styles Guesses That WWE Is Most Likely Running Events At The Performance Center Until 2021

WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion AJ Styles spoke about WWE running events outside the Performance Center on the latest episode of his Twitch channel. The Phenomenal One predicts that WWE will not be able to run any shows outside the PC until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also reveals that he has no idea what the current plan is for SummerSlam.

I have no idea what’s going on with SummerSlam or where it’s gonna be, if it’s going to be at the PC or if we’re actually going to get to do this. If I’m a betting man, I bet that we don’t do anything until 2021 outside the Performance Center. I could be wrong, I hope I’m wrong. But just based on everything and how everything is going on, it would surprise me if we did.

WWE has been running Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all major pay per views from the PC in Orlando since March, including this year’s two-night WrestleMania 36. Check out Styles’ comments below. (Special thanks to IBeast on Twitter for sharing)

(Transcribed by Wrestling News)