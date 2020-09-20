WWE superstar AJ Styles spoke about the Hangman Page and Frankie Kazarian matchup on the latest edition of his Twitch stream. He also shared a story from his TNA days and praises SCU leader Christopher Daniels as one of the best ever. Highlights are below.

On the Hangman Page and Franke Kazarian matchup from last week’s AEW Dynamite:

What a match. I don’t know how Kaz is doing this stuff, man. This guy is in unbelievable shape. He’s so good, he’s great! I’m not at all surprised to see him put on that type of performance. He’s unbelievable.

Recalls a story with Christian from his TNA days:

I still get to see Christian at the WWE shows, which is great. That guy is so awesome. I’ll tell you guys a story from way back when, from when the Christian Coalition came to TNA. There was a meeting that we had that was just amongst talent. There were some really weird things happening at the time, but they were like, ‘If anyone wants to leave, now’s the time,’ and I was sitting there and immediately looked to see what Christian was going to do. I promise you, had he gotten up, I would have went with him.

Calls Christopher Daniels one of the best he’s ever been in the ring with:

That’s how frustrating everything was at the time. I told him that, too. I was like, ‘Man, I was waiting to see what you were going to do.’ There are very few people that I’ve ever gotten in the ring with that took charge like him. Total ring general. Christopher Daniels is another one of those. He was just on it, man – knew my moves, and his moves, and would call it on the fly. He’s one of the best I’ve ever shared the ring with and I’m not afraid to admit that.

