AJ Styles Hypes WWE ThunderDome, New ThunderDome Video Released

As seen above, WWE has released a special video showing off The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.
The state-of-the-art viewing experience features a new set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras. The experience also features virtual fans and registration for tonight’s SmackDown and Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view has already reached capacity.
The ThunderDome will officially debut with tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will kick off the episode to introduce The ThunderDome to the WWE Universe.
On a related note, WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter and reacted to the above video. He is set to defend his title against Jeff Hardy on tonight’s SmackDown.
He wrote, “I’ve competed in buildings large and small all around the world, but man it’s gonna be GREAT to retain my #ICTitle IN THE #WWETHUNDERDOME!!!!”
You can see photos, video and news from Thursday’s ThunderDome sneak peek by clicking here.
Stay tuned for updates on ThunderDome and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tonight. Below is AJ’s full tweet:
I’ve competed in buildings large and small all around the world, but man it’s gonna be GREAT to retain my #ICTitle IN THE #WWETHUNDERDOME!!!! https://t.co/WYt4q2nmwE
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) August 21, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Files for New ThunderDome Trademarks
- News, Photos and Video from the WWE ThunderDome Sneak Peek Following Late Start
- Possible Spoiler On Which Direction WWE Is Going With Top Raw Superstars
- Sonya Deville Testimony Reveals Disturbing Details of Messages from Man Who Tried to Kidnap Her, Updates on the Case
- No AEW Shirts Will Be Allowed In WWE’s Thunderdome, Fans Will Be Subject To Fines For Inappropriate Behavior
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive