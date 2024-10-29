As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, there were other names besides Rhino and Bob Ryder who were being considered to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame this past Saturday night at Bound for Glory.

Both AJ Styles and Monty Brown were being considered at one point, with Matt Hardy publicly confirming that TNA wanted to induct Monty.

TNA officials reportedly reached out to WWE to see if they were open to AJ Styles being inducted, but the company declined.

In an update on this, the Phenomenal One took to Twitter to announce that it was his decision to decline the offer. He wrote,

“I’m still an active wrestler…I hope. I made the decision not to go into the TNA HOF, not WWE. I appreciate TNA, but I don’t want to go into any HOF as long as I’m still active. My choice”