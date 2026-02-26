AJ Styles may have stepped away from in-ring competition, but it doesn’t look like he’s stepping away from WWE.

Not anytime soon.

As seen on Monday’s episode of Raw in Atlanta, WWE paid tribute to Styles in his hometown following his retirement match against Gunther at WWE Royal Rumble.

The ceremony closed with The Undertaker announcing that Styles will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, giving “The Phenomenal One” a fitting sendoff later this year during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas, NV.

But while his days inside the squared circle appear to be over, his relationship with the company is not.

Speaking on Talk N Shop (see video below), Styles confirmed that he will continue working with WWE in a new capacity.

“I’m still going to be working with WWE,” he said. “That’s not going to change. I have these dreams of helping out young talent.”

He went on to elaborate on the role he hopes to play behind the scenes.

“If somebody is not ready once they get there, it’s my job to hopefully help them get to that point to where they can do it and they are confident when they step into a WWE ring. Being able to help with that is a blessing.”