AJ Styles was, in fact, injured during his WWE television return.

As noted, despite initial reports, “The Phenomenal One” did legitimately injure himself during his comeback match on WWE SmackDown against Carmelo Hayes last Friday, and underwent an MRI after the show to determine the severity of the injury.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting the following:

“AJ Styles suffered a mid-foot ligament sprain in his singles match with Carmelo Hayes. While he started selling when landing on his feet after a quebrada, and was selling an injury, the leg went out when he was doing an ushigoroshi and the referee stopped the match. He was pretty mad about the whole thing. Styles was to start a storyline where this would be his farewell tour or doing a retirement tease and that’s still the idea pending MRI results showing the severity of the injury.”

