AJ Styles spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sports about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE Champion continued to push his desire for a WrestleMania match with Edge:

“He’s so knowledgeable. He’s such a superstar. I would love to get the opportunity to get in the ring with him. There was that time when I thought there would never be an opportunity to wrestle him, and now, it’s here. The time is limited in which we can pull it off. Whether he or I retire first, who knows, but I want to get that match. I desperately want to get that match. I think it’s the one that most fans would enjoy.”

“Yes. The feeling is mutual. We just have to make it happen.”