AJ Styles: “I’ve Got To Have A Match With Edge Before Him And I Both Retire”

WWE Intercontinental champion AJ Styles spoke about some of his favorite matches of his career on a recent Twitch gaming stream. The Phenomenal One also mentioned how he hopes to share the squared circle with WWE Hall of Famer Edge following their epic encounter at this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. Highlights are below.
On some of his favorite matches of his career:
Ambrose/Moxley, whatever you want to call him, that TLC match that we had was pretty awesome, where I ripped my pants. Let me go on to say, also I know I’ve said this before on Mixer but we’ve got some new eyes [on Twitch], it was not a wardrobe malfunction when I got the hole torn in my tights. It was not a wardrobe malfunction, it was literally cut by a chair that it went through.
In TNA, it was definitely the elevation X match just because it was so different and crazy, and Rhyno was so awesome. Everything was great about that match. It was basically like, the elevation x match was like a scaffold match, but it was high. It was really high.
On wanting to face Edge:
I’ve got to have a match with Edge before him and I both retire. I think that’s something that we both want. I know he tore his tricep, and hopefully it’s a speedy recovery for him. That’s one that I want badly, and I think that he would like to have one as well. It would be great. I’m still looking forward to it, Edge.
(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
- New Details On Why Brandi Rhodes Deleted Her Twitter
- Cody Rhodes Addresses AEW’s Status With TNT, Tells Fan Not To Worry
- Raw Feud Continues During Live Twitch Broadcast
- Eric Young Says He’s Been Very Smart With His Money Prior To Re-Signing With IMPACT, Talks His Different Characters
- Jim Cornette Reviews Chris Jericho/Orange Cassidy Debate, 12-Man Tag Team Match
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch