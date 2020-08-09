AJ Styles: “I’ve Got To Have A Match With Edge Before Him And I Both Retire”

WWE Intercontinental champion AJ Styles spoke about some of his favorite matches of his career on a recent Twitch gaming stream. The Phenomenal One also mentioned how he hopes to share the squared circle with WWE Hall of Famer Edge following their epic encounter at this year’s Royal Rumble matchup. Highlights are below.

On some of his favorite matches of his career:

Ambrose/Moxley, whatever you want to call him, that TLC match that we had was pretty awesome, where I ripped my pants. Let me go on to say, also I know I’ve said this before on Mixer but we’ve got some new eyes [on Twitch], it was not a wardrobe malfunction when I got the hole torn in my tights. It was not a wardrobe malfunction, it was literally cut by a chair that it went through. In TNA, it was definitely the elevation X match just because it was so different and crazy, and Rhyno was so awesome. Everything was great about that match. It was basically like, the elevation x match was like a scaffold match, but it was high. It was really high.

On wanting to face Edge:

I’ve got to have a match with Edge before him and I both retire. I think that’s something that we both want. I know he tore his tricep, and hopefully it’s a speedy recovery for him. That’s one that I want badly, and I think that he would like to have one as well. It would be great. I’m still looking forward to it, Edge.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)