LA Knight continues to have his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship, and AJ Styles believes “The Megastar” is more than ready for the opportunity.

Speaking on the latest edition of The AJ Styles Show (see video below), Styles praised Knight as someone who has all the tools necessary to represent WWE as a World Champion. In addition to his in-ring ability, Styles pointed to Knight’s work on the microphone and in interviews as reasons why he believes the Raw Superstar is ready for the next level.

“I’ve never seen anybody more ready to be a champion right now than LA Knight,” Styles said. “I know I keep harping on this, but I can’t be the only one that thinks this way. He’s got all the tools.”

He wasn’t done there.

“Give him the opportunity,” he continued. “He knows what comes with being a champion. He’s got it. And I’m not just talking about holding the (World) Heavyweight Championship around your waist. When it comes to interviews and what you got to do to represent the WWE, he has those tools to be able to get it done and I think he’d do it flawlessly.”

Knight has been involved in the World Championship picture at various points in recent years, including his challenge of Roman Reigns in 2023.

His issues with The Bloodline resurfaced this year, eventually leading to a six-man tag team match involving The Usos at WWE SummerSlam.

“The Megastar” has continued to make it clear that becoming World Champion remains his ultimate goal. Knight has also had multiple confrontations with Reigns on WWE Raw as he continues his pursuit of the title.