WWE superstar AJ Styles recently joined Inside The Ropes for an in-depth conversation about all things pro wrestling, including the Phenomenal One’s thoughts on facing Brock Lesnar at the 2016 Survivor Series event, and how he thought the match turned out. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thought the match turned out great:

“It was great. We kind of discussed how we wanted the beginning to go and then after, I threw in my two cents. He told me not to jump when he gives me a German or he’d throw me out of the ring. I said, ‘Okay.”

Says Brock showed him a lot of respect:

“But yeah, I mean, I think Brock showed me a lot of respect in the match that we had, and in telling the story. It was great. I thought it was one of the better matches that I’ve had. I was very happy with it.”

