WWE recently released their latest edition of their “Untold” series, which takes a behind the scenes look at some of the biggest moments, matches, rivalries, and time periods in the company’s long prestigious history. The newest episode cover the arrival of former WWE champion AJ Styles, and how his surprise appearance in the 2016 Royal Rumble kickstarted his legendary WWE run.

The Phenomenal One would even reveal his first experience taking a bump at wrestling school. Check out highlights of the story below.

When I was in college it kind of dawned on me, I never really enjoyed high school as far as bookwork. Or, why am I wasting my time and money in college if I don’t want to be here? So I ended up leaving college and going and getting a regular job. But in that regular job, I had passed two of my friends from high school who were just really jacked-up muscle heads, and they told me they were going to go train to be professional wrestlers. I said, “okay, I’m sure you will. In fact, I’ll go with you if you ever find the place. Lo and behold, they found a place about 20, 30 minutes from my house, and so I had no excuse why I couldn’t go. So I went with them and I took that first bump, or a fall. It was one of those things where the impact and how hard I did it, and it wasn’t that hard for me to do, like I understood how my body was supposed to go. Now it wasn’t perfect, mind you, but there was something about it that triggered something in my brain that says “this is what we need to do for the rest of our careers.

WWE Untold can be found on the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)