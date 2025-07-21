A familiar face brought the house down at TNA Slammiversary.

Following Leon Slater’s historic victory to become the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history, the celebration was interrupted in the best way possible.

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles made his long-awaited return to the company to join Slater inside the squared circle during his post-match celebration.

The crowd inside the sold-out venue in Long Island erupted as the WWE Superstar made his way to the ring for a surprise appearance. Soaking in the thunderous reaction, Styles asked the crowd if they missed him and said it felt good to be back in the place where he made his name.

He praised the new generation of TNA talent, spotlighting Slater specifically and acknowledging his accomplishment. Fans chanted “You deserve it!” at Slater, but Styles countered, telling him he didn’t deserve it—he earned it. The crowd roared in approval before breaking into a loud “Welcome back!” chant for Styles.

AJ referenced the X-Division’s legacy, noting how it was never about weight limits, but about no limits. He mentioned some of the names he shared the ring with during his run in the division and once again gave Slater his flowers for cementing his place in TNA history.

As his music hit again, Slater exited while Styles clapped him off, then turned to pose for the crowd on the ropes—bringing a phenomenal close to a memorable Slammiversary moment.

