A Georgia boy showed up at a Georgia show on a Friday night.

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles turned up at the Southern Honor Wrestling’s 7th Anniversary event in Canton, GA, making his way out after the main event steel cage match.

The match saw Alexander Lev capture the promotion’s top championship.

And he did it with a Styles Clash.

Photos making the rounds show Styles inside the cage posing with the SHW championship belt, acknowledging Lev’s win and the unexpected nod to his signature move.

As of this writing, no video of the moment has surfaced.

The appearance comes during a busy stretch for Styles on WWE programming. Earlier this month, Styles faced John Cena at Crown Jewel in Australia in a match loaded with callbacks, tributes, and references to rivals who defined both men’s careers.

Following that, Styles teamed with Dragon Lee to knock off Finn Balor & JD McDonagh to capture the WWE World Tag Team Championships on the October 20 episode of Raw. The two later retained the titles in their rematch against Balor & McDonagh on the November 3 show.

As noted, AJ Styles has confirmed plans to retire from pro wrestling next year.