A big update on WWE’s working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

It was announced over the weekend that former multi-time world champion AJ Styles would be representing WWE by facing off against the legendary Naomichi Marifuji at NOAH’s July 13th event from Budokan Hall. However, the Phenomenal One might not be traveling alone.

According to PW Insider, word going around is that Styles will be joined by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who will be in his corner for the match. Gallows and Anderson have been working the NXT brand and did not accompany Styles during his feud against Cody Rhodes, which culminated this past weekend at Clash at the Castle.

This will be the first time ever that Styles has taken on Marifuji. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.