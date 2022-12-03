WWE superstar AJ Styles took to Twitter earlier today and shared a photo with former NFL superstar Tim Tebow. The Phenomenal One writes, “The only Florida Gator I’ve ever rooted for

@TimTebow.”

The only Florida Gator I’ve ever rooted for @TimTebow pic.twitter.com/7DKyEr5K7y — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 2, 2022

Mia Yim will be competing in her first set of WWE House shows this weekend. The HBIC took to Twitter to hype the shows by writing, “My first set of Live events coming up! See you in Rochester, NY tomorrow and Petersburg, VA Sunday.”