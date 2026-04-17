AJ Styles thinks the WWE Hall of Fame should take place every other year.

Not annually.

During the latest episode of his official podcast, Phenomenally Retro, “The Phenomenal One” spoke about his thoughts on the way WWE handles their WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place every year: “I really believe we could probably do the Hall of Fame every other year, or maybe put some years in between and make it more special. I think it’s going to be really difficult to do this every year. Just a suggestion. I don’t know if it’s about money. There is a reason WrestleMania is two nights [makes money sign]. One night WrestleMania was difficult because it was a lot of matches. You didn’t want to be the main event because everyone was cooked.”

On the length of the ceremony generally being too long: “Do we need it to go that long? I don’t know that we need to. I’m sure they give these guys times, ‘No longer than 30 minutes.’ An hour and a half later, ‘Alright. Wrapping it up.’ I understand it. I’m sure once I get up there, I’m thinking, ‘This won’t be long,’ but then you’ll talk about things that are important to you.”

AJ Styles is set to be inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, which takes place tonight, Friday, April 17, live from Las Vegas, NV.