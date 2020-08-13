AJ Styles On Being Proud Of NJPW’s Jay White, Talks AEW and IMPACT Being Competition

WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion AJ Styles spoke on his Twitch stream about the level of competition in the pro-wrestling industry, and how proud he is of NJPW superstar Jay White. Highlights are below.

How it’s a great time to be a wrestling fan:

I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t get the chance to watch [Impact or AEW]. But I know Anderson and Gallows are in Impact, and I know the [Young] Bucks are at AEW, I know Kenny Omega is at AEW, I know Eric Young is in Impact. So, I think it is a great time to be a wrestling fan. Now we just get past this COVID and really jump into wrestling and enjoy it the way we’re supposed to. And competition makes everything better – that’s a good thing.

Being proud of NJPW’s Jay White:

I’m so, super proud of Jay White. I’ve talked about this before. Just seeing where he was in New Japan and seeing where he’s gotten to is just, oh man, it’s awesome,” AJ stated. “He has worked so hard. Jay White, I would like to work with him I think, just because I’ve seen his progression and it’s amazing. I’ve never seen him complain, or whine or anything, or not work hard in New Japan. So, I’m stoked for that kid.

Calls Eric Young awesome:

We’ve had some talent that maybe they didn’t have the opportunity [to impress Vince]. I think of guys like Eric Young, who is unbelievably awesome, and I don’t know if we got that opportunity,” Styles explained. “I wish we would have seen more of him on WWE television. So, he’s been one of my favorite guys since he’s been around TNA and WWE. Man, he was just awesome. I enjoyed working with him, being around him, and everything.

On his Royal Rumble reaction and Vince McMahon initially not being impressed:

You’ve got to find a way to make a name for yourself and everybody has to do it. It’s when you get an opportunity to get into the ring, you hope that Vince is watching or someone else. You hope that there is a reaction, right? That was the great thing that I had… the reaction that I got at the Royal Rumble 2016 was awesome,” Styles explained. “It was amazing, but Vince didn’t really believe that – [he thought] that it was a fluke, basically. That’s what he thought it was. I wasn’t even going to be on RAW the next day, but they convinced him otherwise,” AJ revealed. “I had a match and I think he was [unimpressed], like, ‘Whatever, I’ve got guys that can do this’. And he literally told me that. But once Vince sat me down and said, ‘This is what I need from you’. After he told me what he needed, I had one chance to show him exactly who he wanted. And that’s what happened.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)