WWE superstar AJ Styles recently spoke about Miro (fka Rusev) signing with AEW on the latest stream of his Twitch channel. The Phenomenal One also comments on why he thinks Lana decided to remain with WWE. Highlights are below.

On Miro joining AEW:

Listen, this is a business we’re all in. As a wrestler, you have to go where the business takes you. If you’re able to help them [your new organization] out, and they want to do business with you, then you have every reason to go for it. As a wrestler making a business decision, you’re looking out for your best interests, it doesn’t matter what promotion in the world. There is no good or bad thing here, it all depends on how you look at it.

On Lana staying in WWE:

Because it’s a job. Why can’t two married people work in separate places? Your husband works at Pepsi, and you work at Coke? It is what it is. It’s not the first time that this has happened, and it won’t be the last.

Check out Styles’ full Twitch channel here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)