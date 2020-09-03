WWE superstar AJ Styles spoke about Paul Heyman returning to SmackDown on the latest episode of his Twitch gaming stream. The Phenomenal One, who had some choice words for Heyman after he was revealed to be the reason for the release of his friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, says he could care less and won’t hold a grudge for things that happened in the past.

It is what it is. I could care less. It’s water under the bridge. Listen, I’m not saying I forgot what he’s done, but I’m not going to be the guy that holds a grudge. It’s one of those things where he knows he pissed me off and how I felt. Just because I don’t trust him doesn’t mean that I can’t get along with him professionally. I’m not going to do or say anything mean to him. It’s over. My buddies are doing fine. I was concerned about them when this whole thing went down, but they are doing great.

The former intercontinental champion revealed on the same gaming stream that he also had tested positive for COVID-19 but is already doing much better. You can read more about that here.

