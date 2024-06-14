Could “The Phenomenal” one return to the place where he put his name on the map?

He hopes so!

AJ Styles spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling to promote his WWE Universal Championship shot against Cody Rhodes in an “I Quit” match at WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland this weekend at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

During the discussion, the TNA legend and WWE Superstar spoke about the new WWE/TNA crossover relationship and how he hopes he gets the chance to return to TNA as part of the deal.

“I would say that hopefully something like that happens,” Styles said. “It’s good for not only talent in WWE to go to TNA, TNA to come to WWE, it’s better for the younger talent to get into the ring with some people who have different styles.”

Styles continued, “It’s very important that we are well rounded and you can’t do that all in NXT. So the fact that we’re going to be able to do that somewhere else is great.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. If video fails, visit Cultaholic.com.