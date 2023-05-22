AJ Styles opens up about the new WWE world heavyweight championship.

The Phenomenal One will face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions to determine who will hold the recently introduced title for the first time. During an interview with the New York Post, Styles would be asked about the championship taking a backseat to whatever title Roman Reigns was holding. Here is what he had to say.

Is it a secondary? Well if the Raw championship is held by Roman, the SmackDown championship is held by Roman, then how can you argue that it’s not? We had to make a new championship because Roman holds them all. What happens if he decides to wrestle for the World Heavyweight championship? It is what it is, and we got what we got. If we make the best of it, and if and when Roman does challenge [for it], we beat the brakes off of him, whomever it might be, then we’ll see what title’s secondary.

Styles later discusses how Reigns gets to take time off, something he has earned as the company’s top act. He says that it is a luxury he would take advantage of if he could, but he is not Reigns.

This is what you want to do. This is what you want to be. This is what you’re trying to get to in your career. I’m not mad at him. I told him, ‘If I could do it, I would, but I’m not Roman Reigns.’

As noted, Styles will face Seth Rollins at this Saturday’s Night of Champions premium live event. The card for the final RAW before Night of Champions can be found here.