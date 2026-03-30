AJ Styles is officially stepping away from in-ring competition, and already embracing his next chapter in the wrestling business.

“The Phenomenal One” has transitioned into a scouting role with WWE, marking the end of his storied run inside the ring while opening the door to shaping the company’s future from behind the scenes.

Styles has wasted no time getting started, as he’s already been attending independent wrestling events and actively searching for the next breakout star.

This is a major shift.

Speaking on his Phenomenally Retro podcast, Styles offered an in-depth look at how seriously he’s taking the role, revealing that he’s both traveling to indie shows and combing through online footage to identify standout talent.

“I’ve been going to indie shows and checking those out, just seeing what everyone has to offer, and stuff like that,” Styles said. “I’m scouring the internet for something that sticks out. If people see talent. ‘They are different. There is something about them.’ I like that kind of stuff. If you want to send me that stuff, fine, go ahead, I’d love to see. I’m trying to check out and see how much talent is out there. I know what it’s like to be on the indies and having a job. Traveling on the indies, sometimes it’s hard to get things that you need. If they are as desperate as I was to make it in the wrestling business, I’d love to see them before anybody else snags them up.”

Styles’ approach appears to be rooted in his own journey through the independent circuit, where he built his name long before becoming a global star. He emphasized that beyond physical tools, he’s looking for a deeper connection.

Something intangible that separates potential stars from the rest.

“Hopefully, I’m able to see talent before it’s developed,” Styles continued. “There is something about them, the drive, and meeting them. I want to see myself in them. Not the same abilities or size, the same heart and passion that is going to go into this because we have no Plan B. ‘I’m going to put all my eggs into this basket and find a way to make it in this crazy wrestling business, and hopefully one day get to the top.’ The top may be TNA for you, and that’s okay. The top for me was TNA, I thought it was, until it wasn’t.”

Looking ahead, Styles’ contributions to the business are set to be recognized on a grand stage, as he is scheduled for induction into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy while he begins shaping the next generation.