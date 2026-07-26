After hanging up his boots earlier this year, AJ Styles is embracing the next chapter of his WWE career.

The former WWE Champion has transitioned into a backstage role with the company, helping develop the next generation of talent. In addition to reportedly working closely with Lexis King as a personal coach, Styles revealed that he’ll now be taking over one of the coaching positions at the WWE Performance Center.

Speaking on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast (see video below), Styles shared that he recently spent time back at the WWE Performance Center and is stepping into an expanded coaching role.

“I went back down to the Performance Center. We did some more tapings, and I’m going to be taking over for one of the coaches. So, that’s what I was doing. Man, I had a great week.”

Later in the podcast, co-host Tony Giles asked Styles how he’s adjusting to life behind the scenes following his in-ring retirement. According to Styles, he’s found a new passion in helping younger wrestlers grow and succeed.

“Dude honestly, I really enjoy it. It’s trying to inspire some of the younger talent and seeing them do well. Like see, being able to produce a match and going, ‘Oh my gosh, dude, you guys killed it.’”

Styles went on to explain that while he may no longer be the one competing in the ring, he takes pride in contributing to the performances from behind the curtain. He also praised the dedication and respect shown by the talent he’s been working with at the Performance Center.

“I love that opportunity to be able to say I was involved in that to a certain degree. Obviously, it’s not me in there doing it, but just giving ideas and whatnot. It’s fun, man. Being at the PC and seeing these guys work hard, and they’re willing to work hard for you as I take over a class. Seeing them respect me enough to really work hard, to not go slack off because AJ’s here and not because our original coach isn’t, is a big deal to me. Man, I can’t tell you how grateful I am that these guys have worked so hard to help me out in this whole thing that I’m still learning.”