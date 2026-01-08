AJ Styles is beginning to publicly address the growing speculation surrounding the final chapter of his legendary wrestling career.

After nearly 30 years in the business, the 48-year-old WWE star spoke candidly about the ongoing retirement rumors during a recent appearance on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast. While WWE has not officially confirmed any plans regarding Styles’ future, the former world champion made it clear that the conversation is very real — and one he’s at peace with.

When asked directly by The Undertaker about reports suggesting he could retire by the end of 2026, Styles didn’t shy away from the topic. Instead, he framed the idea of retirement as something positive rather than something to fear.

“Here’s the thing about retirement, it is the opportunity to go out of your way not because of injury but standing on your own two feet, and the goal of working is to retire,” Styles said.

Styles went on to explain that being able to choose when and how his career ends would represent the ultimate accomplishment after decades at the highest level of the industry.

“And to be able to do that, to me, is a celebration, so I hope that when it does happen, you guys celebrate with me that I achieved my goals.”

It’s a mindset that reflects both gratitude and clarity.

Not many performers get to leave on their own terms.

AJ Styles it not many performers.

He’s “Phenomenal.”

