AJ Styles is already thinking ahead to his WWE Hall of Fame moment.

But don’t expect a long-winded speech.

The legendary performer recently appeared on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, where he revealed that he plans to keep things “short and sweet” when he takes the stage for his induction.

His reasoning?

Avoid giving fans anything to complain about.

“I’m gonna try not to piss everybody off who has come there to see all the other inductions,” Styles said. “There’s some guys that we’ve watched in the past, and you’re going, ‘Holy cow.’ Everybody’s thinking the same thing, like, ‘Alright man, that was good, that was great.’”

He continued by explaining that he wants to stay within those unspoken expectations.

“So I’m gonna try to make sure that I stay within the guidelines of that and not make people hate AJ Styles based on his Hall of Fame induction speech.”

Short.

Appreciative.

To the point.

Styles went on to emphasize that gratitude will be a major focus of his speech, even if he’s still figuring out exactly what he’ll say.

“So short and sweet, I think, is the best way to do it. I don’t know exactly how it’s gonna be or what I’m gonna say, but I know I’ve got a lot of people that I need to thank. I’m gonna try to do that and tell the fans how much I appreciate them for getting me this far because, listen, I look at me in the mirror and I know I never should have made it. So the fact that I did, that’s a testament to the kind of fans that are out there.”

The WWE Hall Of Fame 2026 induction ceremony is scheduled to take place as part of WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas, NV. in April.