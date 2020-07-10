AJ Styles Opens Up Regarding His Move To SmackDown, Calls Paul Heyman A Liar

WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion AJ Styles spoke about his move from Raw to SmackDown on his latest mixer channel gaming stream. The Phenomenal One clarifies that he was not bullied into moving from brand to brand despite early reports, and even calls it the “dumbest thing he’s ever heard.”

There were some rumors going around that AJ Styles left Raw to go to SmackDown because he was being bullied. That may be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. I’m a grown man. If there was some bullying going on that upset me enough to leave Raw and go to SmackDown, I would handle it.

Styles later addresses the rumor that he was mad with former Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman for not fighting to keep Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who were released back in April due to COVID-19 cutbacks. He claims that also to be untrue, but does mention how he and his OC brothers were aware of Heyman’s past history as a liar.

When it came to the rumor about Paul Heyman and me being upset with him because he didn’t take up for Gallows and Anderson before they got released, that’s not what it was at all. Not even close. I’ll give you a snippet of what me, Gallows and Anderson already know. He’s a liar, now you know. I’m sure you’ve heard that before if you go back to his ECW days, you’ll hear that. He’s a bold-faced liar. That’s my take on that.

Check out his full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)