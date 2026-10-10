AJ Styles says he buys physical retro games but often plays them through an emulator instead of setting up the original hardware. The retired WWE star described that habit during a Loose Cart Podcast conversation about reproduction games and collecting.

Styles said he owns both a physical copy of a game he wants to finish and a console that can run it. Convenience wins when it is time to play, even as the purchased games remain part of his collection.

“I want to beat [Doki Doki Panic]. I have the physical copy. I have the physical console for it to go on. … But if you think I’m going to pull that out, plug in the old TV and do that, that’s not going to happen. I’m going to play my emulators. The guys at my local retro store, they get pissed off because I don’t actually play the games when I buy them. I go wrap them up in nice plastic, put them on the side, they stay there, and then I go play the emulator.”

The exchange came as the hosts discussed ways to experience older games without paying collector prices for every original release. Styles’ distinction was simple: owning the physical item still matters to him, even when the practical way to play is digital.

Styles’ own retro gaming podcast ended in September, but he remains engaged with the subject as a guest. The new conversation focused on games rather than his wrestling career.

Source: Loose Cart Podcast.