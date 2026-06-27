AJ Styles believes WWE has a unique opportunity to reinvent Survivor Series by incorporating AAA into the event following WWE’s acquisition of the Mexican promotion.

Speaking on the Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles said one of his favorite Survivor Series concepts came about by accident after travel issues prevented WWE’s main roster from appearing, forcing NXT into the spotlight. He believes WWE could create something just as exciting by adding AAA to the annual event.

“I would love to see at Survivor Series… AAA, SmackDown, Raw and NXT champions. Can you imagine? You could do AAA, NXT… there’s a lot of things you can do, man, that I think would be really freaking cool right now based on the opportunities that we have to do it. The worst best thing that ever happened to Survivor Series is when the whole problem with Saudi happened and we were stuck over there and couldn’t make it. I believe it was for SmackDown. Maybe it was Raw. I don’t know. The fact of the matter is NXT had to step up and then we had those triple threat matches for Survivor Series. Really freaking cool because we added NXT to the mix. It only helps the brand because it’s something unexpected and new that we could do to introduce a bunch of new superstars to the main roster.”

Styles said featuring AAA talent wouldn’t require permanent roster moves, but it would allow WWE fans to become familiar with new stars while giving everyone involved something meaningful to compete for.

“They don’t have to be there because they can go back to AAA and they can go back to NXT, but there’s bragging rights about what they accomplished. I remember when Cena was doing his U.S. Open Challenge and Kevin Owens popped up one week and he was the NXT Champion. You were like, ‘Oh my God, Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw.’ It was fun. I would love to see some of the NXT guys or some of the AAA guys mix it up on Raw or SmackDown. Hopefully we get there. That would be interesting.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the Phenomenally Retro Podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.