As “The Aerial Assassin,” Will Ospreay has built his reputation on a high flying and high impact style. After recovering from a serious neck injury, however, Ospreay has acknowledged that his offense may need to evolve. One veteran who understands that reality is AJ Styles.

Speaking on the “Talk’N Shop Podcast,” Styles had high praise for Ospreay but also offered a clear warning about longevity.

“I think Will is a super talented kid,” Styles said. “I wrestled him before and it was a fun match. He’s so good right now. It’s cool seeing guys just keep getting better, figuring out who they are, and the progression of just the way that they wrestle, the psychology they use. He’s definitely on to something so kudos to him, man. I got nothing but praise for him. Just stay safe out there, man. A lot of times you got to listen to your body. That’s the one thing I found out as I get older, like maybe I don’t do that tonight. So yeah, he’s great.”

Ospreay underwent successful neck surgery last September after an MRI revealed two herniated discs. The former AEW International Champion has since appeared in video packages on All Elite Wrestling programming, promoting his recovery and eventual return.

At this time, Ospreay’s official in ring comeback date has not been announced. Reports suggest he is targeting AEW All In on August 30 in England, which would mark a major return in his home country.

Styles and Ospreay share history that adds weight to the advice. The two faced off at RevPro High Stakes in February 2015 in a critically acclaimed match that lasted nearly 24 minutes, with Styles earning the victory. One year later, Styles signed with WWE and went on to become one of the company’s most decorated modern stars.

Styles’ message is simple and grounded in experience. Talent and momentum matter, but health determines how long a career truly lasts.