More WWE stars continue to react to Asuka following her emotional match against IYO SKY at WWE Backlash 2026.

As previously reported, speculation regarding Asuka’s future ramped up after her loss to SKY on Saturday night, with word making the rounds that “The Empress of Tomorrow” may now be semi-retired.

While nobody within WWE has publicly clarified the situation, a growing number of wrestlers have been posting tributes and praise for Asuka across social media.

AJ Styles commented on the situation and admitted he doesn’t know exactly what is going on behind the scenes, but still made it clear he believes Asuka’s legacy is undeniable.

“I don’t know the facts, but I know Asuka will be a Hall of Famer.”

Others from WWE and beyond also shared messages about Asuka in the aftermath of Backlash.

Michin wrote, “We love Asuka around here.”

Rhea Ripley was among those praising the Backlash showdown between Asuka and IYO SKY, calling the match one between the very best in the business.

“Iyo Sky vs Asuka. Phenomenal! Best of the best! You did it Iyo Sky. Proud of you!”

Nattie also praised both women for the performance they delivered on the premium live event.

“Iyo and Asuka had such an incredible match tonight. You can feel their passion and how both are true leaders in the ring wanting to GIVE the most to each other.”

Bayley echoed similar sentiments while emphasizing the unique talent level of both competitors.

“No matter what, where, or when…Iyo Sky and Asuka are two of the rarest wrestlers in the entire world.”

Even TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Ash By Elegance chimed in with praise for Asuka, reflecting on sharing the ring with her during Asuka’s first WWE match years ago.

“Blessed to have been Asuka’s first match in WWE! Honored… Legend! Sexy muscle friend.”

As of now, WWE has not officially commented on the speculation surrounding Asuka’s status following WWE Backlash.

Iyo and Asuka had such an incredible match tonight. You can feel their passion and how both are true leaders in the ring wanting to GIVE the most to eachother. https://t.co/bVgctatBiH — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 10, 2026