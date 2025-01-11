Roman Reigns has declared for the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman opened the show with a promo where he called out Cody Rhodes.

The Wiseman announced that his Tribal Chief has earned the respect of the American Nightmare but wanted to let Cody know that he also wanted his Undisputed WWE Championship back. Due to this, Reigns was entertaining the 2025 Royal Rumble match to make sure he gets a future shot at Cody.

Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles says his latest injury has been “challenging.”

Back on the October 4, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, the Phenomenal One suffered a Lisfranc injury during a match with Carmelo Hayes.

On Monday night, Styles responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about how he was doing in his recovery process. In his response, Styles said that this injury is challenging for him.

