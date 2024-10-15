During the October 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles made his return to face off against Carmelo Hayes.

The match between the two men wound up being stopped after Styles suffered what was reported to be a “mid-foot ligament sprain.”

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Phenomenal One responded to a fan who claimed he wasn’t actually hurt. In his reply, Styles confirmed that he’s dealing with a Lisfranc injury.

It’s called a Lisfranc injury. Look it up, it sucks! I thought when I took off my boot. I would have a bone sticking out of my foot. https://t.co/7eEHiHC0Zg — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 15, 2024

Bingo, as the kids say….I’m cooked! https://t.co/1RHB4zcJqr — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 15, 2024

As of this writing, there is no word on how long AJ Styles will be out of action.