AJ Styles isn’t convinced WWE made the right call by parting ways with two of its top tag teams.

Following the expiration of their 90-day non-compete clauses, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin (aka) Motor City Machine Guns made their AEW debut on last week’s episode of Collision. While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have yet to officially announce their next move, speculation continues that the former New Day members could also be headed to AEW.

Speaking on his official podcast, The AJ Styles Show (see video below), Styles shared his thoughts on WWE’s decision to release both teams, admitting he doesn’t believe it was the best move.

“I have so much respect for these two tag teams and know what they’re capable of. Man, I don’t know if it was the smartest decision letting those two tag teams go. Don’t know,” Styles said. “I can tell you, I wouldn’t bet that it was the smartest decision.”

Styles acknowledged that his opinion is influenced by his longtime relationships with the wrestlers involved.

“And I am, I am biased. Two guys that I’ve known forever in Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. And then Austin Creed (Xavier Woods), who I’ve literally known for over two decades. Like, we go way back. And Kofi’s such an awesome dude.”

He went on to praise Shelley, Sabin, Woods, and Kingston for being far more than talented in-ring performers, noting that all four have developed exceptional psychology throughout their careers. Styles added that he has nothing but respect for the group and hopes they find success wherever their careers take them next.