AJ Styles believes GUNTHER’s “career killer” persona has its limits.

Speaking on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast (see video below), Styles reflected on GUNTHER’s presentation following their Royal Rumble match. After GUNTHER retired three WWE legends over the past year, Styles questioned how long that direction could realistically continue, while acknowledging the intrigue it creates.

“I can see where you’re coming from, I do, but what do we do? We can’t just have him retiring people, that’s not going to work, but there’s always the chance that he could. I get it. I don’t know. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. I just don’t know what we’re trying to do, like he can’t retire everybody he wrestles.”

Styles also pointed to GUNTHER as the company’s most effective traditional heel, arguing that WWE is currently lacking a true villain at the top of the card.

“Is that the one thing we don’t have right now, a heel champion? In the matches that we have, we’ve still not got a clear heel.”

He continued by comparing the current main event scene, noting that while WWE’s biggest stars are hugely popular, few generate the kind of fan reaction GUNTHER does.

“With Seth (Rollins) and Roman (Reigns), there’s no clear heel there. With (CM) Punk and Cody (Rhodes), no real heel there. These guys are huge stars, but I wouldn’t say they’re hated heels. Gunther is a hated heel.”

GUNTHER has remained in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture in recent months on SmackDown. At Saturday Night’s Main Event, his rivalry with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis intensified after Aldis cost GUNTHER and Sami Zayn their tag team match. Triple H later announced at Fanatics Fest that GUNTHER will face Aldis at SummerSlam, marking Aldis’ first WWE match since joining the company in 2023.